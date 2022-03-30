Beacon Hill Country Park area to close to public for conservation
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A section of a Leicestershire park is to close to the public to help replenish the heathland and wildlife.
Jewels Hill at Beacon Hill Country Park was closed by the county council last year during the summer months.
Ecologists said in that time, the land created "small micro-climates" for insects, birds and plant growth.
The council said from that success, the area would close again from 1 April to 1 August to give "nature some space to breathe".
Jewels Hill is a Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI) within the park.
Signs that have gone up on the site this week ask park users to "respect the closure period" and said livestock would continue to graze as part of the wider conservation grazing programme.
Councillor Lee Breckon said: "It's clearer than ever before that people want to do more to protect the environment and become more sustainable.
"This small temporary action at one of our most popular country parks is necessary to enable us to carefully manage and protect some of the rare flora and fauna that propels the park's eco-system - and it is clearly working.
"We hope this year sees more ecological discoveries and the public's support during this short summer period will no doubt be the key to helping us to achieve a more plentiful replenishment of the heathland.
"By restricting access to the area for a few months during the year, we are giving nature some space to breathe."
The council said when the area was left undisturbed last year, it produced "an ecological boost" for insects, birds, lizards and plants that use it as a habitat.
