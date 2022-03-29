Kev Crane: Singing plumber signs Hollywood film deal
A plumber who landed a record contract after being overheard singing while fitting a bathroom has signed a deal with a Hollywood film maker.
Kev Crane, from Leicestershire, secured a music deal when he spent six weeks working at the home of a music producer
Now the 50-year-old has sold the rights to his story to Stacy Sherman and Billy Ray, who wrote The Hunger Games.
A script has been written by British sitcom and film writers Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais, he said.
The duo were responsible for classic comedies including The Likely Lads and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet
Mr Crane, from Quorn, said: "It's like I'm watching this happen to someone else. Not for one minute did I think this could happen to me.
"I've had some sleepless nights thinking about this whole story - the record deal and now the film. It's so exciting.
"We grew up watching shows like Porridge and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet along with films like The Commitments, so it feels unreal to be now working with the creators of those and having Zoom calls with them in LA and to think it's our story that they're working on," he said.
Mr Crane said the project was now at screenplay stage, with input from screenwriter Billy Ray, who wrote the 2019 sixth instalment of the Terminator series, Terminator: Dark Fate.
'Sinks fixed and dreams dashed'
Film producer Stacy Sherman said she was drawn to the story because it is a tale of "the human spirit and music".
She said: "What could be better?
"Sinks fixed, dreams dashed, heartache, hope and UK music."
Paul Conneally, 62, owner of New Reality Records in Loughborough, signed up the plumber after noticing his "good voice" as he sang along to the radio at his home last August.
He said: "We know the story won't follow our life stories exactly but will be based on it and we can't wait to see exactly what they do with it.
"We don't have a set date for the film's release yet. We're learning just how much work goes into the making of a feature film, especially one made in LA."
Mr Conneally said he thought actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost might be good options to play himself and his plumber in the film.
"Other names suggested by various people we are working with include Jude Law, Colin Firth, Jason Statham and Ricky Gervais," added Mr Crane.
Mr Crane said he was still fitting bathrooms around the East Midlands and has a new record out on Friday.
