Man left 82 knife injuries on mother's body, trial hears
A son who inflicted 82 injuries on his mother was "fully responsible" for her murder, his trial has heard.
Ingrid Matthew's body was found in a house in Lincoln Street, Leicester, on 11 September with multiple stab wounds.
The trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew, 19, entered a not guilty plea at an earlier hearing.
The prosecution told the jury his claims a mental condition meant he could not remember the attack were not supported by the evidence.
CCTV images
Opening the trial, prosecution counsel Kathrine Goddard QC described how Ms Matthew's partner and Mr Matthew's father, Andrew Marshall, had left the others for several hours on Saturday afternoon.
He tried to ring Ms Matthew, 54, at 17:25 BST but got no answer and when he returned to the property just before 18:00, he found her body.
Ms Goddard said Mr Matthew was pictured leaving the house, withdrawing cash and going to a shop just after 16:00 but he did not return.
The next day he called police and told them he had travelled to Peterborough, where he was arrested.
'Severe' force
Ms Goddard said a forensic examination of Ms Matthew's body found 82 knife wounds, two of which, to the thigh and neck, would have been fatal.
The post-mortem examination concluded the injuries had been inflicted with "severe" forced and there was evidence of defence injuries, Ms Goddard added.
She said: "His behaviour on Saturday shows he was perfectly capable of acting normally and exercising control.
"He was rational, he was in control of his actions and therefore he should be held fully accountable and responsible for them."
The trial in front of Judge Adrienne Lucking QC is expected to last for at least two weeks.