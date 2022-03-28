Seven arrests at third pro-Palestinian Leicester drone factory protest
Seven people have been arrested after some locked themselves to a van blocking the entrance to a drone factory in Leicester.
facility, which also saw a rooftop occupation in May.
Meridian Business Park
Campaigners
Members of campaign group Palestine Action blocked the entrance of the Israeli-owned Elbit Systems subsidiary UAV Tactical Systems in Leicester shortly after 04:00 BST.
Two men, 28 and 58, from Leicester, and a 19-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
The factory was the scene of a six-day rooftop occupation in May.
He's joined by fellow activists who have locked themselves to a van blocking the entrance to UAV Tactical Systems,
Leicestershire Police said
Supt Adam Slonecki said: "We have a duty to facilitate lawful protest but criminal matters will be dealt with swiftly.
"We continue to monitor the situation."
The company has been approached for comment.
protest at Meridian Business Park:
There remains a small number of peaceful protesters at the location.