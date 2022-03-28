Weather Watchers: Foggy morning captured in East Midlands

By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

dingley_view
The fog looked lovely under the blue sky in Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Explorers, who were not put off by the chilly morning temperatures, have been treated to stunning views of fog and sunshine.

Several photographers were lucky enough to capture scenes across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.

Bat
The sun shone beautifully through the fog in Exton, Rutland
The Weather Witch
The early fog looked particularly pretty over the water in Loughborough, Leicestershire

Analysis

By Gillian Brown, BBC weather presenter

Fog forms when air close to the ground cools to condensation point.

Water vapour in the air turns to water droplets and clings to particles of pollution in the air.

It can often stay as shallow fog, the type we've seen hovering over fields, like this morning but as the air cools the layer of fog thickens, reducing visibility even more.

The Weather Witch
Curly Claire
You could hardly see the water at Holme Pierrepont, Nottinghamshire

