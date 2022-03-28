Weather Watchers: Foggy morning captured in East Midlands
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Explorers, who were not put off by the chilly morning temperatures, have been treated to stunning views of fog and sunshine.
Several photographers were lucky enough to capture scenes across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.
Analysis
By Gillian Brown, BBC weather presenter
Fog forms when air close to the ground cools to condensation point.
Water vapour in the air turns to water droplets and clings to particles of pollution in the air.
It can often stay as shallow fog, the type we've seen hovering over fields, like this morning but as the air cools the layer of fog thickens, reducing visibility even more.
