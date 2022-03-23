Lutterworth: Man hurt in M1 slip road hit-and-run crash
- Published
A man has been hurt in a hit-and-run on an M1 slip road in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called to the northbound slip road of the motorway at junction 20, near Lutterworth, at 16:10 GMT on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said it received a report a man had been struck by a car, which then left the scene. The man's injuries not life-threatening or life-changing, police added.
Inquiries to locate the vehicle are ongoing.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.