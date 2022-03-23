Angel Lynn: Kidnapped woman's abusive ex has sentence increased
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
The abusive former boyfriend of a woman left with life-changing injuries in a fall from a van has had his sentence for kidnapping her increased.
Angel Lynn was bundled into the van by Chay Bowskill before she was found injured on the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire, in 2020.
Bowskill's sentence of seven and a half years in a young offenders institution has been increased to 12 years.
His sentence was reviewed following concerns it was too lenient.
Rocco Sansome, who was driving the van, had previously been sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution and his sentence remains unchanged.
The Court of Appeal judges decided Bowskill's original sentence had "failed to reflect the seriousness" of the kidnap offence, and too much of a discount had been given to the sentence because of his age.
"Miss Lynn is likely to be severely disabled, mentally and physically, for the rest of her life, and will be dependent on others for all aspects of her care," Dame Victoria Sharp, President of the Queen's Bench Division, said.
She added the kidnap had been the "culmination of a pattern of abuse at the hands of Bowskill", who had been in a relationship with Miss Lynn for about a year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.