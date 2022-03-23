Angel Lynn: Kidnapped woman's abusive ex has sentence increased
The abusive former boyfriend of a woman left with life-changing injuries in a fall from a van has had his sentence for kidnapping her increased.
Angel Lynn was bundled into the van by Chay Bowskill before she was found injured on the A6 near Loughborough, Leicestershire, in 2020.
Bowskill's sentence of seven and a half years in a young offenders institution has been increased to 12 years.
His sentence was reviewed following concerns it was too lenient.
Rocco Sansome, who was driving the van, had previously been sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution and his sentence remains unchanged.
The Court of Appeal judges decided Bowskill's original sentence had "failed to reflect the seriousness" of the kidnap offence, and too much of a discount had been given to the sentence because of his age.
"Miss Lynn is likely to be severely disabled, mentally and physically, for the rest of her life, and will be dependent on others for all aspects of her care," Dame Victoria Sharp, President of the Queen's Bench Division, said.
She added the kidnap had been the "culmination of a pattern of abuse at the hands of Bowskill".
Bowskill was previously sentenced to three years and three months for kidnap, two years for coercive and controlling behaviour, and two years and three months for perverting the course of justice - after he put pressure on his mother to withdraw her police statement.
These sentences were consecutive, meaning they were all added up to a total of seven and a half years.
The judges have now changed his sentence for kidnap to 12 years, but the sentences for the other charges are concurrent, meaning they all run at the same time.
Dame Sharp told Bowskill he must serve two-thirds of the sentence before he is eligible to be released.
The judges said they did not change Sansome's sentence for kidnap because "his role was a subsidiary one", he was remorseful, and there were no aggravating features of domestic abuse against Miss Lynn in relation to him.
The original trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Bowskill, of Empingham Drive, Syston, kidnapped Miss Lynn following an argument on 17 September 2020.
CCTV footage showed him lifting her up and carrying her across a road before putting her in the van.
Both were 19 at the time and had been in a relationship for about a year.
