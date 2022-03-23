Abbey Corner Bridge repairs will shut city road until 2023
- Published
A busy Grade II listed bridge in Leicester is set to be closed for nearly a year for urgent repairs.
Abbey Corner Bridge, which spans the River Soar on Abbey Park Road, dates from 1878 and its cast iron structure is suffering from corrosion.
The city council said the work, part of a £7.5m project on the road, is expected to take around 45 weeks, closing it to all through traffic.
It is due to shut on 31 March, with diversions in place.
Access will be maintained for residents and businesses on Abbey Park Road, and for people visiting Abbey Park, officials said.
As well as renovations to the bridge, the project will also see new 3.5metre-wide bike-friendly footbridge installed, and new bus lanes and improved footpaths.
Martin Fletcher, city council director of highways, said: "The Abbey Corner Bridge is a critical part of Leicester's road network and one of just a few major river crossings in the city. It's a historic bridge dating back almost 150 years and that means it's getting old and needs maintenance.
"We have an opportunity to carry out these works as part of the major revamp of Abbey Park Road and by doing so, we can avoid a worse problem in the coming years and ensure this historic bridge remains fit for purpose for generations to come."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.