Man hit by motorcycle in Ravenstone suffers fractured pelvis
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered a fractured pelvis when he was hit by a motorcycle.
Leicestershire Police said it happened in Church Lane, Ravenstone, at about 13:50 GMT on Sunday.
The victim, in his 60s, had taken his son to meet a friend in Coalville. They then left in a car but were followed by four people riding motorcycles.
The force said something was thrown at the car, causing the man to get out, before one of the bikes hit the victim.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in Charles Street, Coalville, or Church Lane on Sunday afternoon.
