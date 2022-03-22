Leicester exhibition celebrates Muslim female art
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An art exhibition dedicated to the work of emerging Muslim female artists has been launched in Leicester city centre.
The In Praise exhibition features 10 artists and aims to showcase a wide range of contemporary Islamic art.
Organisers said the work being exhibited ranges from Arabic calligraphy to Islamic geometry, and includes embroidery, textiles and abstract styles.
The display will run at Belvoir Art Gallery until Saturday.
In Praise was the idea of Leicester artist and curator Shazia Osman.
She said she had chosen some of the artists because they faced barriers in accessing and furthering their careers.
She said: "My aim was to bring awareness and appreciation of contemporary Islamic art to the Leicester art scene, whilst representing the women who create it."
She added she believed the exhibition was the first of its kind in the city dedicated to art by Muslim women artists.
"My vision is to break down barriers and normalise the celebration of such artists and their work by allowing them to access different audiences," she added.
"Is it also to provide a space where the general public can engage with traditional and contemporary Islamic art, allowing them to learn more about this rich cultural form of expression."
