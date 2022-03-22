Love Island star visits University of Leicester to talk mental health
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A former Love Island contestant, who works as a doctor, is meeting students to discuss the impact of social media on mental health.
Dr Alex George is due to visit the University of Leicester as part of his role as UK mental health ambassador.
Dr George has campaigned for mental health support since he lost his brother to suicide in 2020.
He said he hoped to encourage the students to develop "positive mental health habits".
'Healthy habits'
Dr George said: "Ensuring young people can talk openly about mental health and have early access to support is vital.
"I'm delighted to be working with the University of Leicester to encourage positive mental health habits.
"It's great to see the wealth of support and resources that are dedicated to helping students at Leicester through every stage of their university lives."
Dr George was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as youth mental health ambassador for the government in 2021.
He plans to speak to students about the impact of social media on mental health, the importance of early intervention and the stigma surrounding men's mental health.
He will also discuss his personal struggles and challenges at medical school with the university's medical students.
Sarah Cavendish, head of student wellbeing and support services at the university, said: "We are extremely excited to be welcoming Dr Alex George to the university.
"We are committed in our focus on early intervention and enabling people to create positive, healthy habits that foster good mental health and wellbeing."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.