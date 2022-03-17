A46 murder probe: Two more charged over fatal crash
- Published
Two men will appear in court after being charged with the murder of two men in a crash in Leicestershire.
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, from Banbury, died on the A46, near the Six Hills junction, at about 01:35 GMT on 11 February.
Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close in Leicester, and 27-year-old Ameer Jamal, of Catherine Street in Leicester, will appear at the city's magistrates' court on Friday.
Six others have already been charged.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.