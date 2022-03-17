Hunt member who hit protester with riding crop fined
A man who hit an anti-hunt protester with a riding crop has been fined.
Northamptonshire Police said Mark Ferguson was on a hunt in a field in Clipston Road, Market Harborough, on 19 October 2019 when his group became involved in a row with activists.
The 49-year-old, from Skeffington in Leicestershire, was found guilty of actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
He was ordered to pay £2,125 after a hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court on 10 March.
Police said during an "altercation", Ferguson approached a woman in her 50s from behind on his horse, pulled her up by the back of her collar and hit her on the head with his riding crop.
The woman was also thrown backwards, with her phone smashing during what police described as a "melee".
PC Chloe Gillies, a rural crime officer for the force, said: "Ferguson's actions here could have had far more serious consequences and for the victim's sake, I am pleased that they didn't."
