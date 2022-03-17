Magna Park: Crews put out fire at distribution warehouse
A fire has been put out at a large distribution warehouse in Leicestershire.
Six crews were called to the facility at Magna Park in Lutterworth at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A combination of the sprinkler system and firefighters extinguished the fire and a forklift was used to remove damaged pallets.
There were no reports of any injuries and the operation was complete by 23:30.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire had not yet been established.
