Baby 'cuddle pockets' trial to support bereaved parents
An ambulance service is introducing a new scheme to help parents cope with the trauma of losing a baby.
East Midlands Ambulance Service says handmade "cuddle pockets" will allow bereaved families to hug children while on the way to hospital.
The knitted pouches were made by charity Needles & Hooks Angels and Preemies, and will be available on all the service's vehicles.
Paramedic Ian Mursell said the aim was to support grieving parents.
"It's a sad fact that we will respond to cases of baby loss, through miscarriage, stillborn or a sudden baby loss in the first year of life, and there will be colleagues and volunteers among us who have personally experienced this tragic loss," he said.
"Studies show it's often the simple things that make a difference in baby loss and bereavement; what we do, say, and how we make someone feel can stay with them for many years, and can impact their recovery."
