Anand Parmar: Two convicted of murdering man found in car boot
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man discovered by police in the boot of a car.
Anand Parmar, 47, was found injured in a Vauxhall Astra stopped by officers in Brighton Road on 12 April last year.
Jefferey Carew, 23 and of Marsh Close in Leicester, and 35-year-old Renaldo Baptiste, of no fixed abode, were convicted by a jury at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Jurrat Khan, 26 and of no fixed abode, was found guilty of manslaughter.
All three men are due to be sentenced on 13 May.
Leicestershire Police said officers spotted the Vauxhall Astra being driven at speed and "in an erratic manner".
They pursued the driver who fled but was later identified as Khan.
He was arrested nearby and the keys to the car were seized.
When police opened the boot, Mr Parmar was found unconscious with serious head and chest injuries. He died later that morning.
The force said Khan - known as "Lutes" due to his Luton connections - was further arrested. Police then established Baptiste, known as "Chops" and Carew - known as "Gunner" - had been involved in Mr Parmar's death.
After the jury returned their verdicts, Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood - from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit - said: "All three men are extremely dangerous individuals and I am pleased they have been convicted of this horrific crime."
