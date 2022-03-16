Coalville: Hopes for salon mural to attract visitors to town
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A mural of a local landmark has appeared on the side of a hair salon, with the aim of giving more people reasons to visit a town.
The spray-painted work on Strandz hair salon, in Coalville, Leicestershire, features nearby Grace Dieu Priory.
Street artist Dan Smith, known as Buber Nebz, created it based on a photograph taken by Stephen Saunders.
Tricia Burton, who organised the mural, said she wanted Coalville "not only to be known for its heritage but for art".
Dozens of people have been praising the mural online.
Ms Burton, Coalville Community Action Group chairwoman, said it was the second mural the group had organised.
The first was painted last year, by the same artist, depicting Snibston Colliery Park - with a fighter jet image added for the British Legion's 100th Anniversary, and it also stands in Belvoir Road.
She said: "Murals give people reasons to come to the town.
"It had so much positive feedback and hopefully will bring people into the town to the local pubs and restaurants."
'Like an onion'
Ms Burton added they were planning a third mural for the town but needed to raise the funds and find a suitable wall.
For the first two murals, they generated money through a fundraising calendar, a donation page and community events.
Mr Smith, 33, said the mural took about two weeks to create, including interruptions due to storms where his "paint particles were blowing in the wind".
Talking about how he made it, he said: "I grid the wall and grid the drawing. It is like copy and paste. You work away at each box and add the detail as you go.
"[I create] a lot of layers, like an onion."
Hayley Smith, who runs Strandz hair salon and owns the building, said when she was asked if a mural could be painted on her property, she said: "I thought it was a fantastic idea.
"Now it is done, I think it is amazing. He is such a talent.
"Anything to spruce the town up is a good thing."
