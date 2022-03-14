Leicester: Man arrested over city centre sex assault
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a sex assault in Leicester city centre.
Police said a woman in her 20s was attacked after getting into a vehicle in Horsefair Street between 05:00 and 05:45 on 6 March.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and has been released on bail while investigations continue.
The force said it was keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area at about that time.
