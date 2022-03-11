British Pie Awards: Gluten free pie crowned winner
By Samantha Noble & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A gluten-free, vegetarian pie has taken the top spot in the British Pie Awards.
The Gluten Free Mooless Pie by Bristol-based Pieminister was crowned Supreme Champion at the event in St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
The awards, hosted in the home of the pork pie, saw a record-breaking 976 entries from 179 makers, with 151 judges testing their taste buds.
Chairman Matthew O'Callaghan said the winner "was a superb pie, it looked good, had a nice even golden bake".
This was the first time the free-from category produced an overall winning pie, which was made from vegetarian jackfruit "steak", gluten-free craft ale and black pepper.
Mr O'Callaghan added: "The pastry was crunchy, complemented by the moist filling which had 'bite' and the balance of flavours in the pie was just right.
"Up to now gluten free pies were always compared unfavourably with other pies.
"With this pie, gluten free pies are now equal to any other pie. Being vegetarian and gluten free, Pieminister's Mooless Pie is an 'everybody's pie' be they vegetarian or meat eater, gluten tolerant or intolerant.
"Serve this at a meal and almost everyone's a winner! Congratulations Pieminister!"
There were 23 different classes of hot and cold savoury and dessert pies and pasties for the judges to consider in the contest, which returned to its traditional March timing after the pandemic saw 2021's event moved to September.
Entries included a kangaroo, ale and Tasmanian pepperberry pie, a spiced miso beef short ribs and sour cherries pie, a Christmas dinner pie and a rhubarb and custard pie.
Along with a trophy and the coveted title of Supreme Champion of 2022, Pieminister has won an all-expenses-paid trip to the Japanese Trade Fair.
In 2019, a curried sweet potato and butternut squash vegan pie was the overall winner and made national headlines.
While last year's champion was a meat and potato pie from Nottinghamshire-based Bowring Butchers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.