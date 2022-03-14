Astronaut Tim Peake to open Space Park Leicester
British astronaut Tim Peake is to open a new £100m space research hub.
Space Park Leicester will act as a base for scientists, researchers and businesses to work collaboratively across laboratories and offices.
Professor Richard Ambrosi, from the University of Leicester, said the site represented "one of the largest groupings of space-related researchers of any institution in the UK".
Mr Peake said the site would train, educate and inspire future generations.
The space park is a project led by the university, in partnership with Leicester City Council and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP).
The site will conduct research and education in space and Earth observation. It is located close to the National Space Centre visitor attraction.
Professor Ambrosi, who is the professor of space instrumentation and space nuclear power systems in the university's school of physics and astronomy, said: "We are incredibly grateful to all of our partners.
"Their support will enable us to develop innovative technologies and methods to transform our understanding of space and our own planet in the future."
Mr Peake, who went on a mission to the International Space Centre in 2015, said: "Space Park Leicester will highlight the exciting careers available within the space sector and help to train, educate and inspire our future generations."
