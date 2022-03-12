Dashcam appeal after Leicester city centre sex attack
- Published
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Leicester have issued an appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage.
The victim, in her 20s, was on Horsefair Street between 05:00 and 5:45 GMT on Sunday when she got into a vehicle.
She was then driven away and assaulted at an unknown location, police said.
Officers have asked anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage taken in the area at the time to get in touch.
Det Insp Mike Chandler said: "I am particularly keen for drivers who were driving around the area of Horsefair Street, Bowling Green Street and Belvoir Street on Sunday morning to come forward.
"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.