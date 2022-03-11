Ukraine refugees: Leicestershire councils working together on plans
Leicestershire County Council says preparations are under way to welcome refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
The authority said it was working with the other nine local councils in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, alongside the police and fire services, NHS groups and local charities.
It is aiming to set up a Ukrainian Refugees Group, dedicated to helping new arrivals.
The council said it would also "play its part" in finding school places.
Nick Rushton, leader of Leicestershire County Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it did not have "firm details" on how many refugees were due to arrive in the county, but said authorities "must be ready to help them in every way they need".
"We are expecting mainly women and children who will have experienced terrible violence, trauma and disruption to their lives and they will need a lot of support," he said.
The county council will also show its support to the people of Ukraine by pledging to cut all financial ties with Russia, after a review found about £10m of its pension pot is invested with Russian companies.
Mr Rushton said: "Western governments are tightening the economic stranglehold on Putin's regime with sanctions and we want to do our part to force him to end the appalling violence and destruction he has unleashed on Ukraine."
