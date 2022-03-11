British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray set to crown winners
- Published
A record-breaking British Pie Awards is set to announce its winners.
Held in St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, the event has received the highest ever 976 entries from 179 pie makers.
There are 23 classes of hot and cold savoury and dessert pies and pasties, and entries must be on sale.
Hopefuls include a Christmas dinner pie, kangaroo, ale and Tasmanian pepperberry pie and a spiced miso beef short ribs and sour cherries pie.
Rules state a pie is defined as a filling totally encased in pastry and baked.
The event, which started in 2009, coincides with British Pie Week that runs from 7 March through to 13 March.
Organisers have said the British probably eat more pies per head than anywhere else, with the nation consuming over £1bn worth each year.
British Pie Awards chairman Dr Matthew O'Callaghan believes it is Britain's major contribution to world cuisine.
"We've developed the pie like no other country; hot/cold, sweet/savoury and with a range of pastry to match; short crust, hot water crust, suet, filo, puff," he said.
Such a large number of entries means a large workload, with 151 judges studying, sampling and savouring over three days.
The Bishop of Leicester, the Right Reverend Martyn Snow, delivered this year's ceremonial blessing of the pies.
His words also remembered those in the world at the moment who are without food, with special reference to those in Ukraine.
