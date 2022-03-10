Hinckley: Teenage cyclist, 13, injured in hit-and-run
Officers are appealing for information after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash.
Police said the boy was cycling in Brookside, in the Hinckley area of Leicestershire, at about 08:00 GMT on 2 March when he was struck by a dark-coloured car.
He was treated for injuries in hospital and later discharged.
It was reported to the force that the driver of the car did not stop and left the scene.
"We appreciate a week has passed since the incident and our inquiries have been ongoing during this time into the collision," PCSO Darren Stretton said.
"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or to anyone who may have any dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact us."
