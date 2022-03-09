Melton: Man, 60, arrested after boy punched outside supermarket
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was punched in a supermarket car park.
Leicestershire Police said the teenager was also thrown to the ground during the assault at the unnamed store in Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, on 31 January.
The 60-year-old man was detained on suspicion of common assault and released on bail.
The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
