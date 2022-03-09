Plans submitted to restore Leicester's Grand Hotel
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Plans have been submitted for the restoration of a city centre hotel in Leicester.
The plans aim to restore the Grade II-listed Grand Hotel, in Granby Street, as part of a £1.5m Historic England scheme.
Under the plans, the hotel would be reinstated according to the building's original design and a new retail unit would be created.
Historic England said the plans were a "welcome step".
'Wonderful area'
The city council said recessed doorways and delivery entrances would be fitted with bespoke iron gates and uniform signage, in keeping with the building.
Deputy city mayor, councillor Adam Clarke, said the hotel was a fine example of Leicester's Victorian past.
"We have an important responsibility to preserve [it] for future generations to enjoy," he said.
"The Grand Hotel has always been considered one of Leicester's most prestigious hotels, but today the ground floor is spoiled by poorly designed shop fronts, cheap modern materials and oversized signage.
"In February 2020, Historic England announced Leicester had been successful in securing £1.5m towards a High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme for the Granby Street and Church Gate conservation areas.
"This means we have been able to support the hotel to get an expert conservation architect team to survey the building, and plans have now been submitted for changes that will highlight and enhance the building's important and attractive historical features."
Louise Brennan, regional director for the Midlands at Historic England, said: "This is a welcome step forward in the revitalising of this wonderful area of Leicester.
"The Grand Hotel is a prestigious building, and we are looking forward to supporting the repair and refurbishment of its street-facing ground floor."
The plans for the project will now be considered by the city council's planning department.
If granted planning permission, work on the project is likely to start this summer.
