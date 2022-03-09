British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray see record entries
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Record numbers of pies have been entered into a national awards show, its organisers have said.
The British Pie Awards, held in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, have received 976 entries.
The competition made national headlines in 2019 when a vegan bake claimed top spot but, this year, organisers said they had received the most entries in the steak pie class.
The announcement of this year's Supreme Champion will take place on Friday.
Organisers said this year's entries included a kangaroo, ale and Tasmanian pepperberry pie, a spiced miso beef short ribs and sour cherries pie, a Christmas dinner pie and a rhubarb and custard pie.
They said there had been a huge rise in entries to the vegan pie class but there were also many entries from butchers this year.
Pies will be out for judging and tasting in St Mary's Church in the town.
Chairman Matthew O'Callaghan said: "It's great to have the awards back.
"There's a real buzz this year and competition is going to be pretty intense for those silver cups, which go to the winners of each of the 23 classes and, of course, for the Supreme Champion."
