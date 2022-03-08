Leicester: Appeal after serious sex assault reported to police
Police have urged the victim of a reported serious sexual assault in Leicester to come forward.
Leicestershire Police said a report was received from a third party that an offence had taken place in Great Central Way just before 20:30 GMT on Monday.
The person making the report told officers it had been disclosed by a female victim at the scene.
The victim and male suspect were said to have left before police arrived.
A cordon remains in place while the force investigates.
