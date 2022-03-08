Leicester man left woman with serious injuries after attack
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A man who attacked a woman, leaving her with injuries that will require surgery for the rest of her life, has been jailed for eight years.
Leicestershire Police said Arfan Hussein and two others burst into her bedroom in the Aylestone area of Leicester on 14 July last year.
The victim suffered numerous injuries including multiple fractures to her nose, wrist, thumb and ribs.
Hussein was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said Hussein, 31, began to attack the woman - who is in her 30s - with a butter knife, trying to stab her head.
A witness who heard noise coming from the address contacted police.
The victim - who was known to Hussein - managed to climb out of a window on to the roof of the property, with police able to bring her to safety.
'A difficult and frightening time'
She sustained a fractured right eye socket, two fractures to her nose, a fractured wrist, a fractured thumb, two fractured ribs, black eyes, a cut to her right cornea, and deep lacerations in her ear canal and to her hand.
The force said the woman had to have a titanium plate fitted to her face, which will require regular surgery every six to 12 months for the rest of her life.
She is also awaiting surgery to help her regain the use of two fingers, police added.
Hussein, of Maynard Road, Leicester, was arrested on the day of the attack.
He denied causing the injuries but was found guilty after a trial at Leicester Crown Court and jailed on Thursday.
Det Con Stephen Williams said: "The past eight months have understandably been a very difficult and frightening time for the victim and I commend her for her bravery, determination and co-operation throughout the investigation."
