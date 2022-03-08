Police appeal after Leicester women and girls touched inappropriately
Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of women and girls being inappropriately touched in Leicester city centre.
Two 15-year-olds girls said they were in the Market Place area at about 20:20 GMT on Saturday when they were approached by "a group of youths".
The group also took a bag and phone.
Ten minutes later two women in their 20s said they were approached and touched by a group in New Walk before the gang ran away.
Det Con Josh Evans, from Leicestershire Police, said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or who saw a group of youths - most of who were wearing dark clothing - in Leicester city centre that evening."
