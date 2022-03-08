BBC News

Police appeal after Leicester women and girls touched inappropriately

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police said most of the group were dressed in dark clothing

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of women and girls being inappropriately touched in Leicester city centre.

Two 15-year-olds girls said they were in the Market Place area at about 20:20 GMT on Saturday when they were approached by "a group of youths".

The group also took a bag and phone.

Ten minutes later two women in their 20s said they were approached and touched by a group in New Walk before the gang ran away.

Det Con Josh Evans, from Leicestershire Police, said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or who saw a group of youths - most of who were wearing dark clothing - in Leicester city centre that evening."

