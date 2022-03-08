Final Boohoo report highlights progress and challenges

He wrote: "The challenge for Boohoo (which it recognises and is determined to meet) is that, in the fast-moving industry that is fashion, as focus moves from the A4C programme, it will be too easy (and not at all unusual) for attention to move to other pressing issues and to drift from the new ways of working which A4C has introduced backwards into a place where less attention is paid to the critical issues which the A4C programme has sought to address."