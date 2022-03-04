Leicestershire woman's £435 hair extensions lost in post
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A woman has said she is disappointed after her hair extensions, worth £435, were lost in the post.
Nathalie Dawe, from Castle Donington in Leicestershire, sent the parcel via recorded delivery to her hairdresser so the extensions could be prepared prior to her appointment.
However, the parcel arrived damaged and the extensions had been replaced with a small china sausage dog plant pot.
Royal Mail said it apologised to Miss Dawe for her disappointment.
Miss Dawe said she had sent the parcel from a Birmingham post office in January.
"It was the end of the day and I felt as if they were rushing me through," she said.
"They didn't ask me about the value of the item.
"I've had to pay £390 for my new extensions. Royal Mail have offered me £50, as that's all they say the parcel was insured for. It's really disappointing."
Miss Dawe said she believed her parcel and another one had been damaged during delivery and the contents had been mixed up.
"I normally send my extensions to my hairdresser to be prepared before my appointment. I have my hair done without my extensions and then they are put back in," she said.
"The salon was really confused to receive this plant pot instead.
"Obviously, I sincerely apologise to the person who has received my hair in the post when they were expecting a plant pot."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We are sorry that our customer has had cause to complain about her disappointment with our services on this occasion.
"As our customer has escalated her complaint to the Postal Review Panel, we cannot comment further until the panel has completed its review, which is due shortly."
The Post Office has been contacted for a comment.
