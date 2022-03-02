Leicester student out of Ukraine after two days of queuing
By Sonia Kataria & Simon Hare
BBC News
- Published
A British student who postponed her wedding to flee Ukraine has made it safely to Romania.
Stella Musiyiwa, from Leicester, said she and her fiance queued for over 45 hours at the border.
The couple were among thousands of people leaving Ukraine, including a group of international students, as Russia intensifies its military campaign.
The pair hope to fly back to the UK on Thursday.
Ms Musiyiwa and her fiance Kudzai were due to wed in the eastern city of Dnipro on Saturday but were forced to postpone the wedding after Russia invaded.
She said after hearing reports of queues at Ukraine's border with Poland, they went to Romania and found similar long queues there.
"We were in queues for over 45 hours - for two days," she said.
"The queues did not see an end - it was never, ever ending.
"I even lost track of time. I didn't know what time or what day it was."
The medical student said by the early hours of Monday they finally made it into Romania.
Ms Musiyiwa's mother Memory, who lives in Leicester, said she was "relieved" her daughter was safe and out of Ukraine.
"I'm so relieved because when she was in danger, you think oh my goodness me, what's going to happen," she said.
"Now she's left Ukraine, I just want to see her and hug her."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.