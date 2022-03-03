Light Up Leicester: Illuminated art show to launch in city
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A city's four-day festival of illuminated artworks is due to get under way.
Light Up Leicester, a city-wide art festival, is running in Leicester from 3 to 6 March.
The show ran for the first time in 2020 but organisers said this year's event would feature more installations.
Simon Jenner, director of the city's Business Improvement District (BID), said he expected crowds of about 70,000 across the four days.
'Spectacular'
The nine art installations, which will be lit up between 18:00-22:00 GMT, will form a trail around the city.
They will include a tunnel of light and an inflatable glowing human sculpture called Fantastic Planet by artist Amanda Parer.
Mr Jenner described Fantastic Planet as a "showstopper".
"Welcoming world-renowned artists to the city is a fantastic accolade for Leicester too," said Mr Jenner.
"We're thrilled to build on the success of the last festival in 2020 and to continue bringing events like these to the city centre."
City mayor Peter Soulsby said: "Light Up Leicester is the latest addition to the city's growing programme of innovative events and I'm delighted that we've been able to bring it back this year.
"These playful installations will light up the dark winter evenings until Sunday, transforming familiar city centre spaces with some spectacular illuminated artworks."
There will also be opportunities for visitors and schools to create their own light installations, using lighting kits.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.