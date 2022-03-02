Dog rescued after 60 hours stuck in Leicestershire badger sett
- Published
A dog has been rescued after spending more than two days stuck in a badger sett.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Diamond Jubilee Wood in Normanton Le Heath just before 12:00 GMT on Tuesday.
They had been contacted by the owner when the dog failed to emerge from the sett in 60 hours.
Specialist equipment was used to locate and rescue the dog who was then left with the owner and the RSPCA.
The fire service said two crews were involved in the operation - one from Coalville and a technical rescue team.
It said they were able to establish the dog's position using specialist listening and locating devices.
After nearly five hours, crews were able release to the dog by digging it out from the ground.
The fire service said the sett was not believed to be active.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.