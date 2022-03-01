Storm Franklin: Couple facing year out of house hit by tree
By Greig Watson & Amy Payne
BBC News
- Published
A couple whose thatched house was hit by a tree during Storm Franklin may not be able to return for a year.
Gowan and Barbara Wharrier, both 79, had been upstairs shortly before the tree crashed on to their property in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire.
The listed 17th Century house suffered serious internal damage although the full extent is still unclear.
But Mrs Wharrier said they were relatively lucky, saying: "At least we are upright and not horizontal".
The couple had just finishing using the computer in their upstairs office as Storm Franklin was battering the country on 21 February.
"I was just remarking that the wind seemed stronger than it had done when there was an almighty bang," said Mrs Wharrier.
"I thought it was an accident outside and I went to the kitchen door and the roof and the thatching were coming down the stairs to meet us."
The huge beech tree had smashed into the roof but a neighbouring oak was left so unstable three other houses had to be evacuated until it was taken down.
Mrs Wharrier said: "We were extremely lucky. It was a horrible situation but it was a catastrophe, not a tragedy.
"We had been down only a matter of minutes and if my daughter, or anyone else, had been in her room, they would have been killed."
Neighbours have rallied round and the couple are staying with friends but they think they will be out for at least six months.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it's a year," said Mrs Wharrier.
"It's an old place, so all the stuff that needs to be replaced like old beams, that doesn't come at your average builders merchants."
"And it's a Grade II listed building so English Heritage will have to be involved," added Mr Wharrier.
While they have not been able to inspect all of the house, they said beams had come through the office wall, beams on the landing had been smashed and a vertical beam had been driven through the floor, projecting several feet into the living room.
It is also likely the outer rendering of the house will have to be removed for a full survey of the walls to be done.
"Of course it makes us feel very sad but at least we are upright and not horizontal," said Mrs Wharrier.
"We can't change it, so we will just have to get on with it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.