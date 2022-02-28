Usman Patel death: Murderer who stabbed father 21 times jailed
A 19-year-old man who stabbed a father 21 times has been convicted of murder and jailed for life.
Usman Patel, 32, was attacked in Green Lane Road, Evington, Leicester, in the early hours of 18 July last year and died at the scene.
Omer Nur, of Chartley Road, Leicester, was involved in a fight with Mr Patel and had denied murder.
Nur was found guilty and ordered to serve a minimum of 13 years at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Police said forensic evidence linked Nur to the scene - a bottle of sports drink with his DNA was found near to Mr Patel's body.
Nur, who was charged with murder on 22 July, told police he acted in self-defence after Mr Patel had tried to rob him, the trial previously heard.
Paying tribute to the son, brother, uncle and father, his family said: "Life will never be the same for us. Usman's death has broken us and not a single day goes by when we don't think of him.
"We miss him every day. We loved him so much."
Six others were arrested as part of the investigation.
A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.
Two men, aged 24 and 28, and a 17-year-old youth were arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.
They were all released with no further action and are currently released under investigation "in relation to the assisting an offender", Leicestershire Police said.
A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation, and a 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob was also released under investigation.
