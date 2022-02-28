Leicestershire family so proud of UK's first TAVI patient
By Rob Sissons
Correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
The family of the UK's first patient to have a revolutionary keyhole heart procedure have described it as amazing.
Gladys Adams, from Leicestershire, received the first TAVI - transcartheter aortic valve implantation - in 2007.
The family of Mrs Adams, who passed away in 2016 said it had given her "nine good years" of life.
Glenfield Hospital, in Leicester, which is marking 15 years since the procedure, said they were now routine.
'An exceptional, brave patient'
Barbara Goodger, Mrs Adams' daughter, said her mother had had the operation at the age of 89, to correct the closing of her aorta.
"We were anxious but she was of sound mind, so it was her decision," she said.
"After she had it done, she was like a new broom. She came out fighting fit - it was amazing.
"It made so much difference to her. She saw her first great grandchildren born and my son get married, so she had that joy.
"She eventually died at the age of 98, so she had nine good years.
"We feel very proud she was the first to do it."
The technique had only been used at four other hospitals in the world before it was used at Glenfield.
Fifteen years on, the procedure is now performed at heart centres across the UK.
However, in 2015 the trust paid £13,686 in damages and costs to the family of a man who died during the technique.
Dr Jan Kovac, consultant cardiologist at Glenfield Hospital, said: "In 15 years, it came from a non-existent option for a vast number of patients into an almost routine procedure.
"The first procedure was obviously very exciting, with bit of adrenalin as well.
"Gladys was an exceptional patient, brave, and we were so happy we could extend her life so significantly.
"She was happy we could open this option for so many other patients."
