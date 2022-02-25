Leicester bridges to undergo extensive repairs
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A council is warning of possible disruption while two city bridges undergo extensive repair work.
The Cannock Street and Mountain Road bridges in Leicester both span sections of Melton Brook, in Hamilton.
Work in the coming months will include renewing the waterproofing systems, repointing the brickwork, road surfacing and installing new crash barriers.
The work is costing Leicester City Council about £180,000.
Work at Cannock Street will begin on 7 March and is expected to last for eight weeks.
At Mountain Road, the renovations are due to get under way on 4 April and last for four weeks.
The council said there would be some restrictions on access, parking and loading while the work is ongoing.
It said the costs of the repairs on the Cannock Street bridge would be about £102,000 and just under £80,000 for the Mountain Road bridge.
The work is being funded by the council's annual capital transport budget.
