Leicester City Council agrees to raise tax by 3%
People living in Leicester will see their council tax bill go up by 3% for the next financial year.
City councillors approved the increase during a budget meeting at City Hall on Wednesday.
The authority - made up of mostly Labour councillors - also agreed to increase rent for council tenants by 4.1%.
Conservative-controlled Leicestershire County Council has also approved a 3% council tax rise.
Rutland County Council is due to agree its budget on Monday - with a 5% increase in council tax expected.
The mayor of Leicester, Sir Peter Soulsby, said government cuts over the last decade meant there was little choice but to increase charges.
"We, like other councils, are having to make some very difficult decisions," he said.
