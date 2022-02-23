Leicestershire County Council approves 3% tax rise
A 3% council tax rise has been approved by Leicestershire County Council at a budget meeting.
Leicester City Council is also expected to vote through a 3% rise later.
The change will mean a Band D property in the count will pay £1,400 a year, before police, fire or district and parish council charges are added.
The Conservative-run authority said the increase would help fund key services included children's social care, public health, transport and education.
However Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Boulter, who represents South and West Wigston said residents in his area could not afford the rise and he did not support the budget spending proposals.
Council leader Nick Rushton told the meeting the Conservatives had won their biggest majority last year and the electorate knows "we'll always do the best with the money we have".
Ahead of Leicester City Council's budget meeting on Wednesday evening, campaigners gathered to protest against cuts to services.
Talking about the proposed tax rise, city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, said it was "what council tax payers up and down the land are facing".
He added people were facing the rise because the loss of government support over the last decade "has devastated the service we provide".
Mr Soulsby said: "We have effectively £150m a year less spending power than we had 10 or 12 years ago.
"Those sort of cuts... make those council tax increases almost inevitable. We are having to make some very difficult decisions... as a result of government cuts."
Rutland County Council is due to agree its budget on Monday - with a 5% increase in council tax expected.