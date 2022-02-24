Military honours at funeral for Leicestershire RAF plotter
A woman who worked as an RAF plotter during World War Two is to receive military honours at her funeral.
Joan Earthy, from Sapcote, Leicestershire, joined the air force at the age of 22 and worked on the Isle of Man plotting aeroplanes.
Her son Steve Earthy said his mother, who died at the age of 102, had made several friends for life during the conflict.
Her funeral is due to take place in Leicestershire at 12:00 GMT.
Mrs Earthy, who was born Edith Joan Shergold in London, was working as a nanny when war broke out and she decided to join the RAF.
Her father, Henry James Shergold, had served in the Army and was recommended for the Victoria Cross on three occasions.
"She was posted to Douglas where she worked in air traffic monitoring, plotting the aircraft, helping to direct the operations of RAF fighters and also the locations of enemy aircraft," Mr Earthy said.
"Most of the plotters were female and she made several lifelong friends.
"In 1944 she transferred to the medical branch of the air force and trained as a dental nurse.
"She used to work with pilots and air crew who had horrific mouth injuries caused by battling with enemy aircraft.
"She helped treat many of the wounded."
After the war, she left the service and met her husband John, who died in 1964.
Mr Earthy said his mother was a member of the RAF Association and the British Legion and had received awards for her work selling poppies.
It is planned that a union flag will be draped over her coffin, together with RAF flags at her funeral, which will be held at South Leicestershire Crematorium.
