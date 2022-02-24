'Twosday' twins born in Leicester on 22/2/22
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A mum who gave birth to twins on the 22nd day of the second month of 2022 says the date has to be lucky.
Laura, 30, and her partner Jon, 38, from Fleckney, Leicestershire, became parents of two boys - Thomas and Daniel - on 22/2/22 - which was celebrated on social media as "Twosday".
The boys - Thomas and Daniel - had been due to be delivered a day earlier but there was a delay at the hospital.
Laura said the boys, born just before 37 weeks, were doing really well.
'Excited'
The boys were due to be delivered by Caesarean on Monday but the operation at Leicester Royal Infirmary was pushed back.
Laura said her step-daughters had already mentioned how good it would be if the twins were born on 22 February.
She said she thought she was "never going to get to that date".
"It's got to be good luck hasn't it? To have twins on all the twos - on a Tuesday as well," she said.
A second baby, Kioyn, was born at the same hospital on the same day at 14:02 GMT - or 2:02pm.
His father Frederick, 37, said his son's timing made him a "special child".
He had been due to be born by Caesarean on Friday but his delivery was brought forward.
Frederick said he and his wife, from Newbold Verdon, Leicestershire, had not realised the significance of the new date until after their son was born.
"We were just excited. The date didn't really matter to us," he said.
"They are doing well. Kioyn is a very good boy. He's been sleeping all night and he doesn't cry at all."
The couple already have two daughters and Frederick said he was now "the happiest man you can imagine".
Fiona Ford, midwifery matron at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: "It's always a privilege being part of the team bringing new babies into the world but it's extra special to think those born on Tuesday will share such a unique date of birth.
"And we were lucky enough to have twins, and one baby born at 2:02pm - what are the chances?
"Congratulations to all of the families."
