M1: Lorry carrying tonnes of tyres catches fire in Leicestershire
- Published
A lorry transporting several tonnes of tyres caught fire on the M1 earlier, causing traffic disruption.
National Highways said the northbound exit slip road at junction 23 was closed while emergency services tackled the fire just after 08:00 GMT.
Leicestershire Police said no-one was hurt, and the vehicle, weighing a total of 44 tonnes, has since been recovered.
The slip road was shut while firefighters dealt with the blaze but has now fully reopened.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were able to contain the blaze to the cab of the lorry.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.