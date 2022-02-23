Leicestershire Police issue CCTV appeal over shop thefts
- Published
Police have released images of a man after items were stolen from a Leicestershire shop twice in a week.
Leicestershire Police said goods were stolen from the shop in Castle Street, Hinckley, on two separate occasions last month.
The force said a number of items were taken on 23 and 30 January, thought to be worth a total of about £130.
Officers believe the man could help them with their inquiries and appealed for information.
