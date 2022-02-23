BBC News

Leicestershire Police issue CCTV appeal over shop thefts

Published
Image source, Leicestershire Police
Image caption,
Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the two thefts

Police have released images of a man after items were stolen from a Leicestershire shop twice in a week.

Leicestershire Police said goods were stolen from the shop in Castle Street, Hinckley, on two separate occasions last month.

The force said a number of items were taken on 23 and 30 January, thought to be worth a total of about £130.

Officers believe the man could help them with their inquiries and appealed for information.

