Storm Franklin: Couple missed tree that fell into home by minutes
By Greig Watson & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
A couple narrowly escaped injury when a large tree crashed through their thatched roof during Storm Franklin.
Gowan and Barbra Wharrier, both 79, had been using their computer upstairs at the 17th Century property in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire, on Monday.
Just minutes after going downstairs, the tree came down, damaging two bedrooms and their office.
But Mr Wharrier was stoical about the incident, saying "neither of us have been hurt, so get on with it".
Mr Wharrier said: "The tree crashed down, breaking the roof above the two bedrooms, and actually damaging the living room as well.
"My son's bedroom, that's wrecked. My daughter's bedroom... that's wrecked.
"We'd both been working upstairs on the computer, and that's another room that's been affected.
"Then we'd both been downstairs for five to 10 minutes, and then the tree went."
Asked whether he felt he and his wife were lucky to have avoided the tree, Mr Wharrier added: "I suppose we were really, yes."
He also admitted he had been shocked at first but quickly regained his composure.
"There's other people in worse circumstances.
"Neither of us have been hurt, so get on with it," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.