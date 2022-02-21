Former GP remains suspended over dishonest letters
A retired doctor who wrote dishonest letters concerning an elderly family friend should remain suspended, a tribunal panel has ruled.
Dr Ian Cracknell was suspended by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) in May for misconduct.
After retiring in 2016, he wrote two letters in 2018 stating the woman had sufficient mental capacity to make decisions about her finances.
But the panel heard the woman had not been fully assessed.
The doctor, who previously worked at Maples Family Medical Practice in Hinckley, Leicestershire, had written the letters at the request of one of the woman's children.
The MPTS said the letters - one of which included a Maples stamp - gave the impression Dr Cracknell was still the woman's GP when he was not.
They stated he had found her to have the mental capacity to make decisions regarding the appointment of a power of attorney to make important life and financial decisions on her behalf in the future.
Concerns were raised by her family with the General Medical Council (GMC) a few months later and last year the MPTS imposed a suspension after concluding Dr Cracknell's actions had been dishonest.
'Not engaged'
Nine months on, a MPTS review panel has concluded the suspension should remain in place.
The panel heard since the original hearing, Dr Cracknell had emailed the GMC expressing regret at what had happened.
However, the MPTS said it was not clear specifically what Dr Cracknell - who did not attend the review hearing - regretted as he did not accept the findings of the 2021 tribunal.
Explaining its decision to maintain the suspension, the panel said: "The tribunal is not satisfied that Dr Cracknell fully appreciates the gravity of the misconduct that the 2021 Tribunal found proved.
"He has not engaged with the review process in any meaningful way. He has not provided any significant new material, such as a reflective statement which the 2021 tribunal indicated might be helpful.
"On the basis of the available material, the tribunal concluded that Dr Cracknell has taken no significant steps to seek to remediate his misconduct."
