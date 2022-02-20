Raju Modhwadia: Two bailed after stabbing murder arrests
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed have been released on bail.
Raju Modhwadia, 41, was discovered with significant stab wounds in Evington Road, Leicester, shortly after 00:30 GMT on 27 December.
The victim, who was also known as Kara Muru, was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police said two men from Leicester, aged 36 and 26, arrested on Friday and have been released pending further inquiries.
Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street, Leicester and 32-year-old Marcus Henry, of Morpeth Avenue, Leicester, were charged with the murder of Mr Modhwadia in December.
They both remain in custody and a provisional trial date has been set for November.
Four other men have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
A woman detained on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.
