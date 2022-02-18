Raju Modhwadia stabbing: Two more men arrested
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed.
Raju Modhwadia was discovered with significant stab wounds on Evington Road in Leicester shortly after 00:30 GMT on 27 December.
The 41-year-old, who was also known as Kara Muru, was pronounced dead in hospital.
On Friday, police said two men from Leicester, aged 36 and 26, had been arrested and were in police custody.
Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street, Leicester and 32-year-old Marcus Henry, of Morpeth Avenue, Leicester have already been charged with murder.
They both remain in custody and a provisional trial date has been set for November.
Previously, four other men had been arrested during the police inquiry on suspicion of murder and were released on bail.
And a woman detained on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.
